Angel Gomes and other England players in training (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Tottenham are reportedly confident of sealing the transfer of Lille midfielder Angel Gomes on a free this summer.

The England international has shone during his time in Ligue 1 but is now nearing the end of his time in France as he’s coming towards the end of his contract.

There could be plenty of interest in Gomes as he looks like a great opportunity on the market, but it seems Tottenham believe they’re in a strong position to snap him up, according to TBR Football.

Gomes looks like he could be a fine signing to strengthen this Spurs side, who have had a difficult season and who surely need to make changes for the next campaign.

Angel Gomes transfer opportunity looks exciting for Tottenham

Gomes has approaches from several clubs, according to TBR Football, but Tottenham have long been pursuing the former Manchester United youngster.

It would be intriguing to see Gomes back in English football after he struggled to break into the Man Utd team earlier in his career.

The 24-year-old now looks like he could be ready to make the step up to playing for a top Premier League club, and he could surely make a positive impact with THFC.

Interestingly, there’s also recently been talk that United themselves could re-sign Gomes this summer, as per Give Me Sport.

The Red Devils, like Spurs, have had a very disappointing season, so need to be on alert for bargain deals like this.

Gomes is one of a number of talented young English players to have done well to move abroad in order to get more playing time and chances to develop.

Jamie Gittens is another in a similar situation, with Sky Germany reporting that he could leave Borussia Dortmund this summer.