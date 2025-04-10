Clearer picture of Arsenal’s transfer plans emerges following development at PL rivals

Alexander Isak celebrates with his Newcastle United teammates (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Liverpool have reportedly both been forced to change their transfer plans this summer due to Newcastle’s strong stance on Alexander Isak.

It seems that Isak is very clearly not going to be available, with Newcastle in a strong position on their star player as he remains under contract until 2028.

This has apparently led Newcastle to slap a £150m price tag onto Isak’s head, with Arsenal increasingly forced to look at alternatives, according to iNews.

The Gunners also have an interest in another top Swedish forward in the form of Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres, as per the report.

Meanwhile, there has also been mention of possible talks between Arsenal and Gyokeres’ representatives coming soon, according to Just Arsenal.

Alexander Isak transfer dream seems to be fading…

Isak has been on fire for Newcastle this season, and in many ways seems like the ideal striker signing for clubs like Arsenal and Liverpool.

The 25-year-old is entering into what should be his peak years, and has already proven himself as a reliable and prolific scorer in the Premier League.

Tall, strong, quick, and skilful, Isak is also a really complete forward, with few weaknesses in his game.

However, that inevitably means that NUFC are going to do whatever it takes to keep him, and it seems Isak’s suitors have learned that and decided to move on.

Gyokeres could be a fine Plan B for Arsenal, with the Sporting front-man pulling off some ridiculous numbers in Portugal since he joined last year.

At the same time, though, he’s never played in the Premier League before, so might represent a bit more of a gamble.

We’ve seen players shine in slightly less competitive leagues in the past, only to then go and flop in the English top flight.

It will be interesting to see if Gyokeres ends up being Arsenal’s priority, or if others like Benjamin Sesko come back into the picture.