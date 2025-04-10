Chelsea are reportedly keeping a close watch on Mathys Tel’s situation at Tottenham Hotspur, with the Blues poised to reignite their interest in the French forward should Spurs opt against making his loan move permanent.

Tel joined Tottenham on loan from Bayern Munich in February, with the North London club negotiating a £50 million option-to-buy clause as part of the short-term deal.

Since arriving in North London, the 19-year-old forward has shown flashes of quality, netting two goals in nine appearances across all competitions.

However, his long-term future at Spurs is uncertain, particularly with ongoing speculation surrounding the club’s managerial situation.

A potential managerial change this summer could impact Spurs’ transfer priorities, putting Tel’s future at the club in doubt despite his promising displays.

Chelsea keeping a close eye on Mathys Tel’s situation at Tottenham

Chelsea had already expressed interest in Tel during the January transfer window, initiating contact with Bayern Munich as they searched for attacking reinforcements. While a move failed to materialise, their interest has remained strong.

According to GiveMeSport, the club have refused to rule out a move for Tel in the summer if Spurs opt against signing him, as they keep a close eye on the player’s situation at the North London club.

Enzo Maresca has a wealth of attacking options at his disposal, but the club is still expected to revamp their attack this summer.

With several loan players returning and potential outgoings likely, there’s room for additions, especially those who offer long-term upside.

Tel certainly fits that profile. After joining Bayern from Rennes in 2022, he quickly made headlines as the club’s and Bundesliga’s youngest-ever scorer.

With a lack of regular minutes under Vincent Kompany this season making just two Bundesliga starts, he departed for North London in search of regular playing time.

The French forward is praised for his explosive pace, tight control, and clinical finishing—traits that would complement Chelsea’s high-intensity style.

With under contract at Bayern until 2029, any transfer would involve significant negotiations. However, if Tottenham decide not to trigger their option, Chelsea may be first in line to try and bring Tel to Stamford Bridge.