Report: Chelsea keen to sign 34 G/A forward with €100m release clause

Vangelis Pavlidis celebrates scoring for Greece against England (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly among the clubs keen on a potential summer transfer window swoop for in-form Benfica striker Vangelis Pavlidis.

The Greece international has been on fire in the Portuguese league this season, establishing himself as an exciting talent and attracting interest from bigger clubs.

Following his total of 24 goals and ten assists in all competitions, Pavlidis is now supposedly on the radar of Premier League duo Chelsea and Newcastle, according to Record, as cited and translated by Sport Witness.

The report also mentions Barcelona and Atletico Madrid as suitors for Pavlidis, but it’s also claimed that his release clause is as high as €100m.

Even if Pavlidis has impressed a great deal, it’s perhaps hard to see clubs forking out quite that much money for a 26-year-old who’s yet to play in one of Europe’s big five leagues.

Should Chelsea make Vangelis Pavlidis their striker signing this summer?

We all know Chelsea need a striker as a priority this summer, with Pavlidis the latest name linked with a move to Stamford Bridge.

It seems like the Benfica front-man could be a clear upgrade on the inconsistent Nicolas Jackson, but paying anything close to €100m seems like too much of a risk.

Darwin Nunez previously looked like an exciting talent during his time at Benfica, but as we can now see, he’s not looked good enough for a top Premier League team like Liverpool.

Pavlidis could end up having similar struggles, so Chelsea would probably do well to consider other options, unless Benfica are prepared to accept a fee well below Pavlidis’ release clause.

Ipswich Town’s talented young striker Liam Delap has been linked with CFC by Simon Phillips and others, and could perhaps make more sense for the west London giants.

Delap might not be quite as prolific as Pavlidis, but he’s younger and has already shown he can be a real handful for Premier League defences.