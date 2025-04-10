20 G/A sensation given ridiculous asking price amid Man United transfer interest

Desire Doue, Joao Neves and Ruben Amorim (Photo by Christian Bruna/Getty Images for Qatar Airways)

Paris Saint-Germain wonderkid Desire Doue has recently been linked with Manchester United and would apparently cost absolutely crazy money.

The talented young Frenchman has been in superb form recently, scoring a delightful solo goal for PSG in their Champions League victory over Aston Villa last night.

That means Doue is now on a total of 12 goals and 8 assists in all competitions for club and country this season, and PSG are ready to make life difficult for any interested clubs.

Man United have been watching Doue recently, as per a report from Stretty News, but an update today from Fichajes states that his asking price would be as much as €300m.

Doue is still only 19 years of age, but has quickly become the face of this new-look PSG project, ensuring the club don’t miss Kylian Mbappe at all since his departure for Real Madrid last summer.

Desire Doue transfer now looks unaffordable for Manchester United

PSG surely know that there isn’t anyone out there who can realistically pay anything close to €300m, so their message seems clear – hands off!

Doue would undoubtedly be a dream signing for United or any other top club, with his pace, skill and eye for goals making him a valuable asset.

However, he only just joined PSG from Rennes last summer, and it looks like he’s unlikely to be moving from the Parc des Princes any time in the foreseeable future.

MUFC have probably missed their chance to sign Doue, and might have had a chance to land the teenager when he was still at former club Rennes.

PSG did well to win the race for this exciting young talent, and he might now even be dreaming of lifting the Champions League with Luis Enrique’s side this season as they start to establish themselves as one of the most convincing teams in the tournament.