Eyebrows raised as hugely anticipated verdict on Manchester City’s 115 charges case gets further postponed

Manchester City have had a difficult season, with the reigning champions currently sitting sixth in the Premier League following a run of inconsistent performances.

But it’s not just their on-field form causing concern, a lingering issue continues to cast a shadow over the club off the pitch.

City are still awaiting the outcome of the Premier League’s investigation into alleged financial rule breaches, a process that has already stretched well beyond a year.

City were originally charged with 115 alleged breaches of Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations in early 2023, covering the period between 2009 and 2018.

However, that number has reportedly increased to 130, following updates and clarifications on the application of league rules across certain seasons.

The independent commission tasked with overseeing the case concluded its hearings in December 2024, and a decision was initially expected in spring 2025.

Man City’s verdict gets postponed until summer

According to the Telegraph, the verdict is now likely to be postponed until later this summer, adding to the mounting uncertainty.

Should City be found guilty, the possible punishments are severe—ranging from financial penalties and points deductions to more extreme measures like relegation or the retrospective stripping of league titles.

Despite the gravity of the case, City remain confident, with the internal belief being that the club will be cleared. A calm atmosphere persists within the boardroom and dressing room.

Man City caught up in several legal battles

This isn’t the first time Manchester City have faced serious charges. In 2020, UEFA handed them a two-year ban from European competitions, only for the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to overturn it, citing insufficient evidence.

That experience has only strengthened the club’s resolve. Pep Guardiola has publicly backed the club, reiterating his loyalty during the investigation.

Meanwhile, Erling Haaland recently committed his future to the club until 2034, reportedly after receiving firm reassurances from the board regarding the club’s future.

It is not just the Premier League who are going after City. La Liga president Javier Tebas has recently filed a formal complaint with the European Commission, accusing City of violating EU competition laws.

The Spanish chief has called for sanctions against the Premier League champions, escalating the battle into a wider legal and regulatory conflict that could impact how football clubs are governed across Europe.

For now, City remain focused on finishing the season strong, aiming to secure the Champions League football for next season.

But off the pitch, the clock is ticking, and all eyes are on the final ruling that could define the next chapter in Manchester City’s storied rise.