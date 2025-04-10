Revealed: Liverpool step up interest in 27 G/A Arsenal transfer target following glowing scout reports

Igor Paixao celebrates with his Feyenoord teammates (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Liverpool are showing an increasingly strong interest in the potential transfer of Feyenoord winger and Arsenal target Igor Paixao ahead of the summer.

Sources close to the situation have informed CaughtOffside that the Reds could soon step up efforts to bring Paixao to Anfield after receiving glowing scout reports on the Brazilian.

Paixao has an impressive record of 14 goals and 13 assists in all competitions so far this season, and it seems only a matter of time before he moves to a bigger club and a more competitive league.

As well as Liverpool and Arsenal, there is also interest from Serie A duo Napoli and Atalanta, sources told CaughtOffside.

Paixao looks like he could be an ideal signing to strengthen both Liverpool and Arsenal next season, but where will he end up?

What Liverpool scouts have said about Feyenoord sensation Igor Paixao

Paixao is yet to test himself in one of Europe’s big five leagues, but Liverpool’s scouts seem to be pushing for this deal this summer.

CaughtOffside understands there is a firm belief that the 24-year-old has what it takes to make an impact in the Premier League.

Liverpool scouts have been impressed by Paixao’s technical ability and in-game intelligence, as well as a habit of producing in the most important moments.

Liverpool are now expected to step up efforts to sign Paixao, and one imagines he could be a useful addition to provide depth in attack.

Luis Diaz hasn’t always been the most consistent performer, while Diogo Jota has been rather injury prone, so there’s surely room for someone like Paixao to come in.

Arsenal could also do with a player of this profile, though, as Mikel Arteta has often found himself overly reliant on Bukayo Saka.

Paixao could take the pressure off Saka to be the main man up front and give the Gunners a more reliable threat from the left-hand side than inconsistent duo Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard.