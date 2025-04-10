Liverpool & Chelsea transfer target tells current club he wants to leave

Jamie Gittens celebrates with his Dortmund teammates (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Chelsea are reportedly set to be given a major transfer boost as Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens has asked to leave the club this summer.

The talented young English winger has shone during his time in the Bundesliga, though he’s also hit a bit of a rough patch in more recent games.

It seems that Gittens is no longer happy with life in Dortmund and the growing expectation is that he will leave the German club this summer.

That’s according to Sky Germany, who state that Gittens has already informed Dortmund that he wants to leave.

This follows a previous report from Sky Germany that both Liverpool and Chelsea are keen on Gittens.

Jamie Gittens transfer looks like a good fit for Chelsea

Gittens is an exciting young talent who has shown plenty of potential in his relatively short career so far, so he makes sense as a signing to fit Chelsea’s recruitment policy.

The Blues tend to focus on signing elite young players for the future under this ownership, and Gittens could be an ideal choice.

The 20-year-old has it in him to make an impact straight away at Chelsea, as they arguably need upgrades on the likes of Pedro Neto, Jadon Sancho and Noni Madueke.

But at the same time, Gittens is young enough that he could still grow into his role with CFC, perhaps not becoming a regular starter straight away.

Liverpool could also be one to watch in the race for Gittens’ signature, though one imagines it might be harder for him to play regularly at Anfield.

Arne Slot already has the likes of Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota to choose from in that area of his squad.

Perhaps if players like Diaz or Jota were to be sold there could be room for Gittens to come in, but it doesn’t currently look like it would make sense as a priority.