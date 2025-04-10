Exclusive: Sources on Manchester City star’s transfer talks ahead of summer exit

Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester City’s legendary midfielder Kevin De Bruyne will be leaving the club this summer and his recent announcement has sparked plenty of transfer interest.

Sources with a close understanding of the situation have informed CaughtOffside that David Beckham’s MLS franchise Inter Miami are one of the leading contenders for the Belgium international.

Inter Miami would be ready to offer De Bruyne a tempting deal until 2027 with the option of a third year on top of that.

Although De Bruyne has been most strongly linked with clubs in Saudi Arabia in recent times, CaughtOffside understands that the lifestyle in Miami would appeal to the player and his family.

Sources have also indicated that Inter Miami would be willing to invest big money in signing De Bruyne, and have already done a decent amount of legwork on this deal, though no final decision has been made yet.

Kevin De Bruyne to the MLS or Saudi Arabia?

CaughtOffside have also been told that Saudi club Neom SC could also pursue De Bruyne by offering the 33-year-old an astronomical salary offer of around €24m per year.

Talks have already taken place between Neom and De Bruyne’s representatives, but it could still be some time before we learn the City legend’s fate as he continues to assess the option of moving to the US.

It would certainly be exciting to see De Bruyne potentially linking up with other greats of European football such as Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets in Miami next season.

Still, a growing number of top players have recently moved to Saudi Arabia, with Cristiano Ronaldo having a big impact when he joined Al Nassr, and with other elite figures like N’Golo Kante and Riyad Mahrez following since then.