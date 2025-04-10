Contact made: Arsenal ask agent of £30m Premier League star about transfer

Liam Delap and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Arsenal have reportedly been one of the clubs to reach out to the agents of Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap about a potential transfer.

Chelsea have also re-opened talks over signing Delap, who has a £30m release clause at Ipswich this summer, according to Simon Phillips via Substack.

The Gunners are one of a number of big clubs who need a new striker this summer, with iNews linking them with big names like Viktor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko, though their report adds that Alexander Isak is no longer viewed as a realistic target.

Delap could be another name to watch, it seems, with Phillips stating that all the big clubs in the market for a striker have looked at him and been in touch with his representatives.

Liam Delap transfer worth considering for Arsenal?

Arsenal fans might have mixed feelings about a move for Delap, even if he looks like an exciting young talent with a big future.

The only problem is that the 22-year-old might not quite be ready for such a big move, with Arsenal needing someone who’s ready to come in and hit the ground running straight away.

Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus have both done well at times, but lack that consistency to score 25 or more goals per season.

Delap looks like he could have the potential to do that at some point, but Arsenal could perhaps aim a bit higher for now.

Still, a £30m asking price also makes the young Englishman a tempting option, as big names like Isak, Gyokeres and Sesko would surely cost a lot more.

Ipswich have struggled this season, with Delap clearly their stand-out player, and it makes sense that there’s little prospect of him staying there as they’re sure to get relegated to the Championship by the end of the season.