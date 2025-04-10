Liverpool change transfer plans and rival Arsenal for 30 G/A sensation

Benjamin Sesko in action for Leipzig (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly switching their focus away from the unavailable and unaffordable Alexander Isak and instead looking at Benjamin Sesko for this summer.

The Reds are the latest of a long list of top clubs to be linked with the RB Leipzig striker, who also remains on Arsenal’s radar.

This is according to a report from iNews, which states that Sesko is among the names being considered by both Liverpool and Arsenal as they’ve been forced to look at alternatives to Isak.

Sesko has been in superb form again this season, scoring 25 goals and contributing five assists in all competitions for club and country.

The 21-year-old is undoubtedly one of the most exciting young talents in the game, and it would surely be good for the Premier League to see him come here in the near future.

Could Benjamin Sesko to Liverpool now be more likely than Arsenal?

Sesko has mostly been linked with Arsenal for a long time now, but it may be that things are changing.

Liverpool now also seem to be in the race for the Slovenia international, while iNews have also become the latest outlet linking the Gunners with Sporting Lisbon goal machine Viktor Gyokeres.

Of course, nothing will be decided yet, and it makes sense for clubs to assess a variety of options, but these leaks to the media could be hinting towards Arsenal moving away from both Isak and Sesko and increasingly towards Gyokeres as their top target in attack.

Sesko also makes sense as a priority for LFC, who surely need to think about replacing Darwin Nunez after another disappointing season.

The Merseyside giants have given Nunez enough chances now, and it’s just not happened for the Uruguay international at Anfield.

Isak would perhaps have been the dream signing for Liverpool, but Sesko looks more realistic and also like a very acceptable Plan B option.