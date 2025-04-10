“I see some things…” – Ruben Amorim names two Man United players who still need to improve

Ruben Amorim, Bruno Fernandes and Joshua Zirkzee (Photo by Michael Steele, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has made it clear that he still views talented young duo Kobbie Mainoo and Joshua Zirkzee as players who can improve.

Mainoo burst onto the scene in the Man Utd first-team last season, establishing himself as one of the most promising talents in the country.

The 19-year-old’s fine form even earned him a place in England’s Euro 2024 squad, but it seems Amorim still feels he is a work in progress.

The Portuguese tactician also says there’s more to come from Zirkzee, despite him showing some signs of improvement as the season has gone on.

The Netherlands international joined United from Bologna last summer and made a slow start to life at Old Trafford.

Amorim is happier with how Zirkzee is doing now, but he insists the 23-year-old can still be more selfish when he plays as a striker.

Ruben Amorim’s message to Kobbie Mainoo and Joshua Zirkzee

“When I see Kobbie, I see a lot of talent. But the way I see it – and I could be wrong – but I see some things that Kobbie has to improve,” Amorim said at his press conference, as quoted by the Metro.

“His pace in the game. He needs to improve in the build-up. Near the box, he has a lot of talent and that is why I think he did a really good game in the Europa League in that position.

“But I don’t see a full player at the moment; he is 19. If I say I have seen the final player, I don’t think I am helping Kobbie.”

On Zirkzee, he added: “I think he is improving in all aspects. I think he needs to be more selfish and that is a thing when you play as a striker.

“He is not a typical striker but he has to be more selfish. He is more aggressive now, he works better now, he is defending better now, he is connecting quite well.

“He played as a striker against Arsenal and did really, really well. In the games against Sociedad, he played more as a No.10. He is improving and showing good things.”