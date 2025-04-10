Club resigned to losing £50m Manchester United transfer target

Jarrad Branthwaite heads the ball during Everton vs Wolves (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

There could be some positive transfer news emerging for Manchester United as they look set to go back in for a former £50m target.

The Red Devils have endured a really difficult season, and so major changes to Ruben Amorim’s squad would surely make sense ahead of the next campaign.

One name seemingly emerging as a priority for Man Utd is Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite.

And it seems that the Toffees don’t hold out too much hope of being able to keep hold of the England international, according to a report from the Sun.

Branthwaite is being eyed by both United and Tottenham, and would likely cost around £50m, according to the report.

Do Manchester United still need Jarrad Branthwaite signing?

Branthwaite was notably targeted by United last year, but the club failed to get a deal done and ended up making other signings in defence.

Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt both joined, and that perhaps means there’s no longer as much need for Branthwaite.

Still, MUFC have moved to playing three at the back under new manager Ruben Amorim, so it could be that Branthwaite would get the chance to play alongside both Yoro and De Ligt.

Still, the Red Devils also have Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez, so even with three spaces to compete for, there’s a lot of competition in Amorim’s squad.

Branthwaite might perhaps do better to consider Tottenham if they emerge as a serious option, though the Sun’s report suggests he’d only be targeted to replace Cristian Romero if he leaves the north London club.

Everton have had another difficult season, so either way it perhaps seems likely that Branthwaite is a talent they’re going to struggle to hold on to.

We’ll have to see where he ends up, but it’s not too surprising that the Sun’s report suggests EFC are not too confident about being able to keep the 22-year-old.