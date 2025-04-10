Morgan Rogers and his Aston Villa teammates celebrate after taking the lead against PSG (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are reportedly confident of keeping hold of Morgan Rogers this summer despite apparent transfer interest from Manchester City.

Rogers had a spell at City as a youngster, but never played a first-team game for the club before an impressive spell at Middlesbrough saw him launch his career.

This prompted Villa to move to sign him last January, and the 22-year-old is now one of Unai Emery’s most important players.

Needless to say, any interest from a big club like City would be very worrying, but it seems Villa are relaxed about the situation.

According to Football Insider, the Midlands outfit feel confident they can keep hold of Rogers, who has a contract at Villa Park until 2030.

Morgan Rogers looks like he has a big future in the game

Rogers looks like he can continue to be a star name for Villa, and that might make it tricky for them to keep hold of him for too long.

At the same time, though, Villa are continuing to shine under the management of Unai Emery, who has done great work to steer the club into the Champions League quarter-finals.

Rogers scored for AVFC last night as they were beaten 3-1 by Paris Saint-Germain, and even if they exit the competition, there looks like there’s likely more to come from this team.

Still, it would also be hard for Rogers to turn down a club like City, who are a lot more likely to be able to guarantee major trophies and consistent appearances in Europe’s top club competition.

It’s not been the best season at the Etihad Stadium this term, but most people with any knowledge of the game will surely feel that this is just a blip that the club will soon fix, perhaps with signings such as Rogers.