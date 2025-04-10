Newcastle eye striker move amid Alexander Isak interest

Eddie Howe and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Photo by Mark Cosgrove/News Images/SIPA USA/PressFocus, Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Newcastle should be busy during the summer transfer window, and one of their expected signings is a new striker – but this is outwith strong interest in the club’s leading marksman Alexander Isak, who is wanted by Arsenal and Liverpool.

Callum Wilson is set to depart Newcastle when his contract expires at the end of the season. The nine-time capped England international has had a successful five-year spell on Tyneside having scored 49 times, but major injury problems over the last 24 months have reduced his importance, and now will be the time for him to move on.

Wilson’s impending departure is likely to mean that Newcastle need a new striker to act as backup to Isak, with William Osula not yet trusted by Eddie Howe. And one of their leading targets is reported to be in the Premier League.

Newcastle want Calvert-Lewin as Callum Wilson replacement

As reported by Football Insider, Dominic Calvert-Lewin is one of two top targets that Newcastle have to replace Wilson this summer. The Carabao Cup winners have already made contact with the 28-year-old’s representatives to make their interest clear ahead of the transfer window opening in June.

Like Wilson, Calvert-Lewin is out of contract at the end of the season, and given that he has turned down multiple offers from Everton to extend his stay on Merseyside, he has turned them all down. And for a club like Newcastle that has had well-documented Financial Fair Play issues in recent years, signing him as a free agent would be an ideal move.

Calvert-Lewin could be an excellent backup option to Isak, although Newcastle supporters are likely to be concerned about his injury record. They will not want another injury prone striker to be Isak’s understudy going forward, given that Wilson has already been that in recent years.