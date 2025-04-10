Newcastle willing to sell midfield maestro for €60-70m

Eddie Howe (Photo by Scott Llewelyn/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Newcastle will be targeting several important signings this summer, but they could also lose key players – and one of those could be Sandro Tonali, who has attracted interest from clubs in Italy and Spain.

Alexander Isak and Antony Gordon have also been linked with leaving Newcastle during the summer transfer window, but at this stage, Tonali could be someone that is closer to the exit door. Juventus are very keen to bring him back to Italy, while Barcelona are also registered as having an interest in the defensive midfielder, who has been a revelation since returning from his 10-month suspension last August.

However, Newcastle have ambitions of establishing themselves as a team that regularly finishes inside the Premier League’s Champions League places, and because of this, they are unwilling to sell players like Tonali that are crucial for Eddie Howe.

Newcastle set minimum asking price for Sandro Tonali

But despite this, it has been reported by La Stampa (via Sport Witness) that Newcastle have set a minimum asking price of €60-70m for Tonali. Juventus are said to be unwilling to reach that amount, but their hope would be to include Douglas Luiz in a deal to bring the price down to a figure that suits them.

Newcastle signed Tonali two years for a fee in the region of €60m, and given that he has become one of their most important players in recent months, it would be a major surprise if they were willing to sell for this reported valuation – unless the player himself was pushing for a move away, which does not appear to be the case at this stage.

Nevertheless, Juventus appear determined to sign Tonali this summer, so it would be no surprise if they made contact with Newcastle during the transfer window.