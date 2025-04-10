Leeds prepare surprise bid for £30m Newcastle hero

Nick Pope celebrates with his Newcastle teammates (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope is reportedly being targeted by Leeds United ahead of this summer’s transfer window.

Reports suggest we could see some major moves of goalkeepers this summer, with Newcastle long expected to seal a deal for Burnley shot-stopper James Trafford.

With Trafford expected to come in and replace Pope, that will surely lead to the Magpies ace looking to leave St James’ Park for more playing time.

Leeds look to be seriously in for him, according to the Yorkshire Post, with Illan Meslier looking like something of a weak link in Daniel Farke’s side.

Whether or not Leeds end up winning promotion, they’re sure to need an upgrade on Meslier sooner or later.

James Trafford transfer to pave the way for Nick Pope to leave Newcastle for Leeds?

Pope, who is valued at around £30m, could be a fine signing for Leeds as they look to strengthen in that all-important goalkeeping department.

Meslier started brightly when he first moved to Elland Road, but he hasn’t progressed as many will have hoped, so it could be the right time this summer to make a change.

Pope looks like he’d be an upgrade and could be ideal to help LUFC if they end up back in the top flight and battling to avoid relegation back to the Championship.

Still, if Leeds don’t manage to win promotion this term, it remains to be seen if a player of Pope’s calibre would be prepared to make the step down to the Championship.

One imagines the 32-year-old would have other offers from Premier League clubs, so Leeds will surely need to do their best to continue their fine form at the moment that sees them as one of the favourites to go up.