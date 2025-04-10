West Ham star has been urged to join Barcelona

West Ham manager Graham Potter (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

West Ham United could potentially have a bit of a transfer headache this summer as Niclas Fullkrug is one who could be on the move.

Things haven’t gone to plan for the German striker since his move to the London Stadium last summer, despite him previously impressing a great deal at his former club Borussia Dortmund.

West Ham fans might be tempted to give Fullkrug a bit more time, but one imagines there’s also a very real possibility that he’ll be on the move.

Interestingly, one player who’s sent him a message is Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

It seems Ter Stegen is a big fan of his fellow countryman and named him as a surprise target he’d like to see joining him at Barca.

Niclas Fullkrug invited to join Marc-Andre ter Stegen at Barcelona

When asked about players he’d like to play alongside, Ter Stegen said: “Jamal Musiala, of course, and Florian Wirtz is also amazing, but I’d also like to have ‘Fulle’ (Fullkrug).

“Because he’s simply a great guy in the dressing room and a killer in front of goal. Fulle is a funny guy; we had some great team nights. He’s someone you can have a great conversation with and a lot of fun with.”

Barcelona already have Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres as options up front, so it remains to be seen if they’ll really be in the market for a striker this summer.

Fullkrug could perhaps be a decent backup option, however, especially as he might come cheap after such a disappointing spell with West Ham.

It will be interesting to see what the Hammers decide with the 32-year-old this summer, but this could be something for Graham Potter and co. to think about in the weeks and months ahead.