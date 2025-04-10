(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool supporters were given a major boost yesterday after reports confirmed that Mohamed Salah is on the verge of signing a new two-year contract at Anfield.

Paul Joyce broke the news that the Egyptian star is on the verge of agreeing a new contract. Fabrizio Romano also revealed that the deal is in its final stages, with Salah set to sign a new 2-year deal at Anfield.

Even more encouraging for fans, Virgil van Dijk is expected to follow suit, with Romano revealing that the captain is also close to agreeing new terms.

The double contract breakthrough comes as a timely morale booster during a crucial phase of the season.

Milos Kerkez’s latest social media activity hints at potential Liverpool move

Amid the contract celebrations, sharp-eyed Liverpool fans noticed a potentially telling move from one of the club’s top transfer targets—Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez.

The Hungarian defender, who has been heavily linked with a move to Anfield since January, liked a series of Fabrizio Romano posts reporting on Salah and Van Dijk’s new contracts.

The subtle social media activity has sparked renewed speculation that a transfer to Merseyside may be on the cards this summer.

Milos Kerkez liked this update on Mo Salah. ? pic.twitter.com/T98fQCWoNu — Samuel (@SamueILFC) April 9, 2025

? Liverpool left back target Milos Kerkez liking the Mohamed Salah contract news! ? #lfc pic.twitter.com/wKl0dNST9W — Anything Liverpool (@AnythingLFC_) April 9, 2025

Why Liverpool are targeting a left-back

Despite Liverpool’s impressive league campaign, the left-back position has emerged as a weak spot. Veteran Andy Robertson has struggled for form, while Kostas Tsimikas has failed to provide consistent performances.

That has prompted the club to explore new options, and Kerkez has been on Liverpool’s radar for months.

The 21-year-old has been a standout performer for Bournemouth this season, combining defensive awareness with energy and composure going forward.

Recent reports suggest that Liverpool are ready to meet Bournemouth’s asking price, with Kerkez reportedly eager to link up with his Hungarian compatriot Dominik Szoboszlai at Anfield.

It has also been reported that the player has informed friends of his desire to make the switch.

Kerkez a long-term solution for the Reds

With Robertson entering the post-peak time of his career, a move for Kerkez would make sense as part of Liverpool’s long-term squad planning.

The young defender offers the potential for immediate depth and a future starting role in Slot’s setup.

With Robertson entering the twilight of his career, Liverpool’s move for Kerkez aligns with their long-term vision. If the Reds can successfully negotiate a deal, the Bournemouth star could provide both immediate cover and a long-term solution at left-back.