Report: Arsenal not ruling out ambitious transfer move for “great” €100m forward

Rafael Leao in action in the Milan Derby (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly keeping an eye out on a number of major signings in attack for this summer, and they’re not ruling out one very ambitious move.

The Gunners supposedly have one eye on AC Milan star Rafael Leao, even though he could cost as much as €100m, according to a report from Fichajes.

Leao has shone during his time in Serie A, and is even one of the players Ronaldinho says he enjoys watching the most.

Arsenal don’t tend to splash the cash on signings too often, but we have seen them do it from time to time, with Declan Rice being a recent example.

The north London giants arguably need to make a similar kind of statement in the transfer market this year with a marquee signing in attack.

Rafael Leao transfer could be worth the big investment from Arsenal

Arsenal will likely continue to be linked with a few different names between now and the summer, but Leao could be the most exciting signing they could make ahead of next season.

The Portugal international is a real gem with his pace, skill and eye for goal, and he’d surely be a big step up from the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard on that left-hand side.

There are other big names likely to be on the market this summer, with Gooners likely to be keen on the likes of Nico Williams or Ademola Lookman.

Still, Leao possibly stands out as a level above them, so might be worth paying that extra money for.

The 25-year-old won’t be easy to get out of Milan, but one imagines he might be keen to challenge himself in the Premier League at some point in the future.

It’s not been the best season at the San Siro, so Leao might well feel he could take his career up a level with a move to the Emirates Stadium.