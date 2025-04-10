Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly in pole position to land Southampton youngster Tyler Dibling, as the club looks to revamp its squad ahead of the summer transfer window.

Following a season that’s fallen short of expectations, Spurs are keen to inject fresh energy and versatility into their attacking options.

The 19-year-old attacking talent Dibling has emerged as a top target for Spurs, and according to GiveMeSport, Daniel Levy’s side is leading the race to sign him.

Tottenham leading the race to sign Tyler Dibling

While the Saints have slapped a £100million price tag on the player, Tottenham chiefs believe a fee in the region of £40-45m would be enough to secure them the signing of the talented player.

The Englishman has had an impressive campaign, registering four goals and three assists in 32 appearances across all competitions.

His ability to play across multiple positions—including right wing, attacking midfield, and even as a centre-forward—makes him a natural fit for Postecoglou’s fluid, attacking system.

Tottenham’s interest in Dibling is not new. The club reportedly submitted a bid in the region of £35 million during the January transfer window, which Southampton turned down.

However, the Saints’ recent relegation to the Championship has reopened the door for serious negotiations.

Spurs are now hopeful of sealing a deal this summer, capitalising on the player’s ambition to remain in top-flight football.

Dibling compared to Cole Palmer

Dibling, a product of Southampton’s youth academy, briefly joined Chelsea’s youth setup in 2022, but returned to the south coast after struggling for game time.

Since then, he’s developed steadily, making his senior debut in August 2023 and earning plaudits for his technical ability and composure. His playing style has drawn comparisons to Chelsea star Cole Palmer.

Dublin said (via BBC Sport): “Do you know what it is? I don’t want to put any pressure on him, but he plays his game like Cole Palmer, doesn’t he?

“He plays free and easy, and he gets himself into good positions, rolls players and takes the ball well.”

Tottenham aren’t alone in the race. Manchester United and Chelsea are also interested in signing him, while Manchester City and Newcastle United are too keen on securing his services.

However, Spurs are said to be the most aggressive suitors, with a clear path to first-team football likely to appeal to Dibling.

Should Tottenham succeed in bringing him to North London, the teenager could prove to be a cornerstone in their long-term project, offering both immediate squad depth and potential star power in the years to come.