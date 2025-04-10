West Ham backed to make summer move for 143-goal Premier League striker

West Ham manager Graham Potter (Photo by Getty Images)

West Ham are expected to once again prioritise the signing of a new striker this summer, and a Premier League veteran could be on their radar during the transfer window.

It has been a season of struggle for West Ham, who are currently 16th in the Premier League table with eight matches to go. They will almost certainly avoid relegation, but the aim for head coach Graham Potter will be to start moving up the standings in the 2025-26 campaign.

And to do, a new striker will be needed to partner the likes of Jarrod Bowen, Mohamed Kudus and Crysencio Summerville in attack. Niclas Fullkrug has struggled since arriving from Borussia Dortmund last summer, while Evan Ferguson – who has also failed to make an impact after joining in January – will be returning to Brighton in the summer.

West Ham told to prise Jamie Vardy away from Leicester City

There will be many options being considered by West Ham’s sporting director, but as per Foxes of Leicester, Troy Deeney has urged the Hammers to move for Jamie Vardy, who could leave Leicester City at the end of the season.

At the age of 38, Vardy has scored seven goals in the Premier League this season – which is a respective amount for a side that will be getting relegated – and 143 in the competition in total across his career. He could opt to remain in the top flight as he has no plans to retire at this stage, and West Ham could be a club that considers him as an option.

Vardy has been with Leicester City for 13 years, but with his contract up in the summer, now could be the time that he moves on. He has been linked with Man United in recent months, although West Ham would surely be a far more realistic move for him.