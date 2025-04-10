Talks planned: Club set to approach Arsenal over potential £85m transfer

William Saliba celebrates Mikel Merino's goal for Arsenal against Chelsea
William Saliba celebrates Mikel Merino's goal for Arsenal against Chelsea (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Real Madrid are reportedly planning to approach Arsenal over a potential transfer move for French centre-back William Saliba.

The 24-year-old is one of the very finest defenders in world football, and has become a crucially important player for the Gunners in the last few years.

Real Madrid’s links with Saliba are nothing new, with Fabrizio Romano recently discussing his information on the situation on his YouTube channel.

Arsenal fans will no doubt be worried that there’s now further uncertainty about Saliba, with Fichajes reporting that Real Madrid are planning talks over a deal.

Los Blancos tend to target the biggest names in world football, and Saliba looks like he could undoubtedly become a pivotal figure for arguably the world’s biggest club.

William Saliba in action for Arsenal against Real Madrid
William Saliba in action for Arsenal against Real Madrid (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

William Saliba transfer situation shouldn’t worry Arsenal fans too much just yet

Saliba has spoken publicly about being happy at Arsenal, so fans perhaps don’t have too much to worry about just yet.

For one thing, the France international is under contract at the Emirates Stadium until 2027, so the club remain in control over his future for the time being.

Romano’s recent post about Saliba also suggested that AFC were relaxed about Madrid’s interest.

“So following what happens with Saliba, contract expiring in 2027, but Arsenal will have their chance to extend the contract,” Romano said. “Their match point in this story. And Saliba is sending very positive messages.

“So I don’t expect Arsenal to entertain any pulls for Saliba in the summer. They absolutely want him to be a crucial part of the project with Arteta and with the new director, Andrea Berta.”

Saliba was in the Arsenal starting line up as they beat Real Madrid 3-0 in the Champions League this week, putting in a solid display to keep Kylian Mbappe and co. quiet.

