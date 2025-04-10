England international intends to seal summer move away from Wolves

Wolves manager Vitor Pereira (Photo by Adam Davy/PA)

Wolves loom like they will avoid relegation from the Premier League this season, but big changes will be needed to Vitor Pereira’s squad ahead of the 2025-26 campaign – especially with Matheus Cunha expected to leave in the summer.

Not only Cunha, but Rayan Ait-Nouri and Joao Gomes have also been linked with moves to other Premier League clubs. And if they were to depart, a full-blown rebuild would be needed at Molineux.

But Wolves bosses are hoping that won’t be the case, and at this stage, they are not planning for their biggest stars’ departures. However, they are expected to address a very important position in the summer.

Sam Johnstone looking to leave Wolves this summer

As reported by The Telegraph (via FootballFanCast), Wolves are prioritising the signing of a new goalkeeper, and this is largely because Sam Johnstone has made it clear to club officials that he wants to leave at the end of the season.

Johnstone, who has been unable to usurp Jose Sa as Wolves’ first-choice goalkeeper since his move from Crystal Palace last summer, wants to become a starter, and that does not look like happening at Molineux. As such, he has communicated his intention to leave, with club officials appear to have accepted.

It is safe to say that Johnstone has been a flop signing for Wolves. He was brought in for £10m last summer at a time when many though Sa would move on, but because that did not happen, he has been forced to sit on the bench for the vast majority of the season. And they could struggle to recoup the funds that were paid out last August, which would not be ideal given that they will want to raise as much money as possible to go towards new signings.