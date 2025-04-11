Arsenal plan hijack of £45 million Liverpool target who is ready to move this summer

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Liverpool have battled for the Premier League title this season and it appears like the Reds will come out on top.

They are favourites to win the league but the Gunners are hoping they can beat Liverpool to the signing of Premier League defender in the summer transfer window.

Both the clubs have started working towards making their squads stronger for next season.

Liverpool are closely watching Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman while Arsenal are interested in a move for AC Milan attacker Rafael Leao.

In the next few weeks, they could fight once again but for the same player.

According to GiveMeSport, Arsenal are planning to hijack Liverpool’s move for Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez.

The 21-year-old Hungarian international has impressed this season with two goals and six assists in 34 appearances, playing a key role in Bournemouth’s push for European qualification under manager Andoni Iraola.

Kerkez has expressed a desire to take the next step in his career, making him an attractive target for both clubs.

Arsenal and Liverpool to battle for Milos Kerkez

Liverpool are looking to provide competition to Andy Robertson for the left-back position where the experienced left-back has struggled this season.

With Arsenal now entering the race to sign Kerkez, it could get exciting between the two Premier League rivals this summer.

The Gunners are looking for a replacement of Kieran Tierney who is most likely heading out of the club at the end of the season.

Kerkez’s consistent performances and attacking contributions make him a valuable asset for any top Premier League club.

His potential move to either Arsenal or Liverpool would not only strengthen their defensive options but also add depth to their attacking play from the back.

Bournemouth are expected to demand £45 million for their left-back this summer.

