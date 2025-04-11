Boubacar Kamara and Arne Slot (Photo by Michael Steele, Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly among the clubs circling for the potential transfer of Aston Villa defensive midfielder Boubacar Kamara.

The France international has shone during his time at Villa Park, and it seems there’s now some uncertainty over his situation as we edge closer to the summer.

Kamara is seen as a key player for Villa and a report from TBR Football claims that Unai Emery’s side have had initial contacts over a possible new deal for the 25-year-old.

Still, Liverpool and other top clubs are also mentioned as circling to keep an eye on Kamara’s situation, in what could be an exciting market opportunity.

Liverpool are already reasonably strong in midfield, but it might be worth bringing Kamara in as a potential upgrade on the likes of Wataru Endo and Curtis Jones.

Boubacar Kamara transfer: Could Aston Villa be forced to sell?

TBR Football’s report suggests there’s some optimism among Villa sources about being able to keep hold of Kamara.

Still, we’ve seen the Midlands outfit selling big names before, with Douglas Luiz leaving the club for Juventus last summer.

Going further back, Villa also ended up having to sell Jack Grealish for big money to Manchester City.

So, it’s not unheard of for Villa to see their key players poached by bigger clubs, though Emery has done a fine job with this team, so they’ll perhaps hope they can prove themselves ambitious enough to persuade someone like Kamara that he can enjoy success with them instead of looking for a big move elsewhere.

It will be interesting to see how this saga develops, but Liverpool could do well to pounce for Kamara if he does indeed become available.