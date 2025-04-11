Ornstein names two potential Chelsea transfer targets, including Man United star

Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

David Ornstein has reported on two potential Chelsea transfer targets to watch out for this summer as the Blues look for a top class winger signing.

Answering fans’ questions for the Athletic, Ornstein said that Chelsea have been linked with both Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho and Borussia Dortmund’s Jamie Gittens.

It remains to be seen if the Blues are still making these two priorities for that position, but it’s implied that they’ve both been on the club’s radar for a while.

Garnacho was strongly linked with Chelsea back in January, though a deal didn’t happen in the end, with the Telegraph also noting that the west London giants made checks on the player’s professionalism.

The Argentina international hasn’t always displayed the best temperament, so it could be that CFC remain unsure about going ahead with a deal.

What next for Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens amid Chelsea transfer links?

Chelsea surely need to bring in an upgrade on out-of-form wingers like Jadon Sancho and Pedro Neto next season, but it remains to be seen what will happen with Garnacho and Gittens.

Rio Ferdinand has urged Garnacho to leave Man United, so it seems like all is not entirely well there for the 20-year-old with his current club.

Ferdinand has noted that Ruben Amorim’s current formation and playing style doesn’t seem to fit Garnacho, so perhaps there’s a case for saying he’d be better off at Chelsea.

Gittens, meanwhile, is expected to leave Dortmund this summer, according to Sky Germany, so it makes sense for Chelsea to consider him.

An exciting young English talent, Gittens might be more realistic than Garnacho as MUFC probably won’t want to sell to a rival.

Still, United and Chelsea have done business a few times in recent years, with big names like Jadon Sancho and Mason Mount moving between the two clubs in the last few transfer windows.