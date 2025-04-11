Shock update as West Ham star set to return to former club

Guido Rodriguez hugs Edson Alvarez (Photo by Patrick Khachfe/Getty Images)

There has been a surprise update on the future of West Ham United midfielder Guido Rodriguez as he’s lined up for a summer exit.

The Argentine only joined the Hammers last summer, but his future already seems to be in serious doubt after a disappointing campaign at the London Stadium.

According to reports, Rodriguez is now being lined up for a return to his former club River Plate.

It could even be that a deal is done earlier than expected, as the South American giants are said to be keen to land the 30-year-old in time for the summer’s FIFA Club World Cup tournament.

There will be an extra transfer window just before that competition starts, and it might give West Ham an opportunity to offload Rodriguez sooner than expected.

Guido Rodriguez surely needs to leave West Ham

Rodriguez has mostly had a pretty solid career, but for one reason or another, it’s just not happened for him in English football.

It now surely makes sense for WHUFC to offload him as soon as possible, so they’ll likely welcome River Plate’s interest.

Rodriguez started his career with River, and he later really made a name for himself in La Liga with Real Betis.

Rodriguez also has 30 caps for Argentina, forming part of their 2022 World Cup-winning squad in Qatar.

However, West Ham surely need to rebuild without him and make a fresh start next season, so this looks like a potential deal that could suit everyone involved.

One imagines things won’t be close to being finalised yet, but this is surely a deal West Ham supporters can expect to go through before too long.