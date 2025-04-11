“Looking at his situation closely” – Journalist names winger Liverpool are following

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

The wheels are in motion already as Liverpool start their planning for the future.

The Premier League leaders have secured a new deal for Mohamed Salah while Virgil Van Dijk is going to be the next player to have his future sorted at Anfield.

The Reds are now planning for next season with one of their hands already on the Premier League title this season.

Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella is being targeted to bolster their midfield this summer.

Arne Slot wants a new winger as well in order to add depth to his wide attacking options and also due to the uncertainty surrounding the future of Luis Diaz at the club.

According to journalist Christian Falk, Liverpool are closely watching Bayern Munich star Kingsley Coman.

The Frenchman is expected to leave the club in the summer transfer window and the Premier League could be his next destination.

Despite having a contract with Bayern until 2027, the club is considering offloading Coman to reduce the squad’s wage bill.

Coman has contributed 10 goal involvements in 34 appearances this season, maintaining a consistent performance level.

Falk provided the update in the Daily Briefing column:

“Kingsley Coman is still the No.1 player up for sale this summer.”

“I heard that Arsenal and Liverpool are concretely interested in the Frenchman, but that the Gunners aren’t quite as interested as their Premier League rivals.

“Liverpool have Coman on their shortlist, but it hasn’t developed to the point of there being offers or negotiations. They are looking at his situation closely.”

More Stories / Latest News Report: Man United willing to make tempting transfer offer for versatile 22-year-old Man United approach £60 million PL goalkeeper to replace struggling Andre Onana Liverpool leading the race to sign midfielder who Jurgen Klopp called ‘top-class player’



Liverpool have advantage in the race to sign Coman

For Arsenal, the interest in Coman seems less concrete at this stage. The Gunners are evaluating their options, but there is no indication of advanced interest.​

This is going to give Liverpool the edge in the race to sign the Bayern Munich star.

Coman is an experienced player who has played at the top level for almost a decade.

He has won silverware with PSG, Juventus and Bayern in his career. His CV is exceptional and he could be a fine addition to Slot’s attacking options.

Report: Liverpool meet with Premier League star’s agent to discuss summer move