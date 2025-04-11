Deal close for 125-career-goal star that Liverpool & Arsenal looked at

Leroy Sane celebrates with his Bayern teammates (Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images)

Leroy Sane is reportedly close to signing a new contract with Bayern Munich, despite Liverpool and Arsenal also looking at him, according to Christian Falk.

The Germany international had been close to becoming a free agent this summer, but now looks set to extend his stay at the Allianz Arena.

It seems that things never got that concrete with Liverpool or Arsenal, according to Falk in his CF Bayern Insider column.

Sane has had a great career at the highest level, and even though he’s no longer at his peak, he remains a key member of this Bayern squad.

Fans will surely be glad to hear that he’s now set to commit his future to the club.

Leroy Sane transfer update as Liverpool and Arsenal look set to miss out

Discussing Sane’s situation, Falk said: “Negotiations are ongoing. Bayern, of course, don’t want to pay Leroy Sane as much as he was earning before.

“He’s currently earning €15m plus €5m in bonuses. If he signs a new contract with Bayern Munich, he will earn a lot less! The club and Sane’s agent are negotiating a three-year contract until 2028. One-third will be paid variable with a lower base salary. The talk is of €9m plus €6m in bonuses or €10m plus €5m in bonuses.

“That’s really interesting because at this point he’s not so focused on money. Sane likes to play with Jamal Musiala who is one of his biggest friends at Bayern. So, it’s indeed possible that he could sign a contract with the club for less money.

“There were rumours around Arsenal and Liverpool, they had their eyes on him, but it didn’t get so concrete. So, at the moment, I think his future is at Bayern Munich.”

Sane probably wouldn’t have been a regular starter for Arsenal or Liverpool, but one imagines he could have been a valuable squad player there.

The 29-year-old has 125 career goals to date and it will be interesting to see what more he can achieve with Bayern in the next few years.