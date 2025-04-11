Official: Liverpool announce Mohamed Salah’s contract with possible message to Trent Alexander-Arnold

Mohamed Salah has signed a new Liverpool contract (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool FC have officially announced that Mohamed Salah has signed a new contract with the club today.

The Egypt international had been coming towards the end of his previous deal, so could have become a free agent this summer.

There have been positive signs for a while, however, that Salah would end up agreeing to stay at Anfield, and it’s now been confirmed by the club.

See below as Liverpool released a video this morning that will be seen as very welcome news for Reds fans after plenty of nerves over this saga for much of the last year or so…

Salah has been on fire for LFC this season, contributing a total of 32 goals and 22 assists for Arne Slot’s side in all competitions.

Needless to say, this is not the kind of player that’s easy to replace, so Liverpool have done well to tie him down to a new deal and avoid a nightmare in this summer’s transfer window.

Did Liverpool video contain a subtle message to Trent Alexander-Arnold?

Of course, Salah is not the only player who has been at the centre of a long-running contract saga, with Trent Alexander-Arnold also facing an uncertain future ahead of the summer.

The England international is widely expected to join Real Madrid on a free transfer, as per BBC Sport and others, but nothing has been made official yet.

Interestingly, Salah’s video contained a pointed message that there’s “no place” like Anfield, referencing the special warmth you feel from the fans inside the stadium.

Alexander-Arnold might do well to consider that as he’s tempted by an offer from Real Madrid – will he really get the same love at the Bernabeu as he’s had from his boyhood club?

Salah has clearly decided he loves Liverpool enough to give more to these fans, and it will be interesting to see if there’s still any chance of persuading Alexander-Arnold to do the same.