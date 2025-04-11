“Likely to sell” – Liverpool handed transfer boost but Man City pose threat to deal – exclusive

Kiliann Sildillia in action for Freiburg (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been handed a transfer boost as it looks likely that Freiburg will let talented young right-back Kiliann Sildillia leave this summer.

Sources close to the situation have informed CaughtOffside that the Reds are showing a strong interest in Sildillia, along with rivals Manchester City.

Our sources state that Freiburg are “likely to sell” Sildillia, and he could possibly move on the cheap as well, perhaps for as little as €16m.

The 22-year-old also has suitors in the form of Aston Villa and Brighton, but Liverpool are really keen to snap him up as their replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold, CaughtOffside understands.

Man City also like Sildillia and are considering him as an option to replace Kyle Walker, who is unlikely to return to the Etihad Stadium following his January loan move to AC Milan.

Liverpool preparing for life after Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool may have just announced some good news this morning with a new contract for Mohamed Salah, but it still looks like Alexander-Arnold will be leaving on a free transfer.

Alexander-Arnold is widely expected to join Real Madrid, and so it makes sense for LFC to start looking for replacements as soon as possible.

There’ll perhaps be some key figures inside Anfield who still hope to persuade the England international to stay, but it looks like a tall order.

Sildillia looks like he could be a decent option for the right-back spot, even if it’s going to be tricky for anyone to replace such an influential player.

Still, the Frenchman is clearly very highly regarded and it seems Freiburg don’t hold out much hope that they can hold on to him amid interest from so many big clubs in the Premier League ahead of the summer transfer window.