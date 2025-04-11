Liverpool leading the race to sign midfielder who Jurgen Klopp called ‘top-class player’

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Having agreed a deal with Mohamed Salah to stay at the club till 2027, Liverpool are now focusing on their summer transfer business.

The Reds are delighted to confirm Salah’s new contract today and that has given the club and the fans relief over the future of their star player.

Virgil Van Dijk is next in line to sign a new contract at Liverpool with agreement reached already between the two parties.

The focus will now shift towards strengthening their squad in the summer and to adding quality in all the positions.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, as relayed by Sport Witness, Arne Slot’s side are leading the race to sign Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella.

Barella’s dynamic performances this season have increased interest from top European clubs, but Liverpool appear to have taken the initiative in pursuing the Italian international.

Inter Milan have set a valuation of over £80 million for Barella, reflecting his importance to the team and his consistent performances at the highest level.

Despite the hefty price tag, Liverpool’s proactive approach suggests a strong desire to bolster their midfield options with a player of Barella’s caliber.

Liverpool would have to pay a premium to sign Barella

The deal could cost the Premier League leaders around £87m and if that happens, it will break their transfer record.

The Merseyside club wanted a new midfielder last summer and they actively chased Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

However, the Spaniard rejected them and decided to stay in Spain instead.

While Slot has cleverly used Ryan Gravenberch this season, the recent displays have shown that they need more depth and quality in thd midfield.

Barella is admired by former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopo who called the Italian midfielder a ‘top class player’.

Signing a player like Barella would be a statement move from the Premier League giants but it remains to be seen if they are ready to spend a large amount of their transfer kitty on one player.

