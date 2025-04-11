Revealed: Why Liverpool are confident they can beat Man City to their dream Kevin De Bruyne replacement

Xavi Simons with his RB Leipzig teammates (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Liverpool feel confident about their chances of winning the race for the transfer of RB Leipzig star Xavi Simons this summer, CaughtOffside understands.

A host of top clubs are keeping an eye on Simons’ situation, with the feeling in the industry being that he’ll be allowed to leave Leipzig for the right price this summer.

The Netherlands international is considered one of the finest young players in Europe, and sources have told CaughtOffside his asking price could be just €70m.

Liverpool and Manchester City are among Simons’ main suitors at the moment, though the Reds feel their Dutch connection could give them a key advantage.

LFC have Dutch stars Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo and Ryan Gravenberch on their books, as well, of course, as their manager Arne Slot.

Liverpool pursuing Xavi Simons amid Luis Diaz uncertainty

Although Liverpool are understood to be growing in confidence about keeping Mohamed Salah this summer, there is some uncertainty around Luis Diaz.

Some key figures inside Anfield would ideally like to keep the Colombia international, but it seems Slot has some reservations about the player.

Simons could well prove to be an upgrade on Diaz, who is understood to be on the radar of Barcelona and clubs in the Saudi Pro League.

In an ideal scenario, Liverpool would tie Salah down to a new contract and perhaps make changes elsewhere in their attack, with Diaz one possible casualty.

Federico Chiesa could also be one to watch after a difficult first season in English football since his move from Juventus last summer.

Man City, meanwhile, are eager to sign Simons as their preferred long-term successor to Kevin De Bruyne.

The ageing Belgian playmaker has confirmed he’ll be leaving the Etihad Stadium this summer and those will be some very big boots to fill for whoever is chosen to replace him.