Man United approach £60 million PL goalkeeper to replace struggling Andre Onana

With every passing week, it becomes more and more evident that a new goalkeeper is needed at Manchester United.

Since joining the club, Andre Onana has failed to find consistency and has made high profile errors that have caused the Red Devils humiliation in the Premier League and the Champions League.

Onana’s latest poor performance has denied Ruben Amorim’s side a crucial victory in the Europa League, proving what Lyon midfielder Nemanja Matic said about him was correct.

Playing away in Lyon in the Europa League quarterfinal, Onana made two blunders to hand the home side a 2-2 draw.

It is a pattern that has continued at the club whenever Onana has played and that has now forced the club to look for a new goalkeeper.

According to Gazetta dello Sport, as relayed by Sport Witness, Man United have reportedly initiated contact with Brighton & Hove Albion regarding a potential summer transfer for goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen.

Verbruggen, a 22-year-old Dutch international, has impressed at Brighton this season, making 33 appearances and keeping eight clean sheets.

His performances have attracted interest from several top clubs, including Bayern Munich and AC Milan.

Man United need a reliable goalkeeper next season

Brighton reportedly value Verbruggen at around £60 million, a significant increase from the £17 million they paid to sign him from Anderlecht in 2023.

It is time for the Red Devils to have a change in the goalkeeping position. Onana has been given enough time and opportunities and his performances are still not showing any signs of improvement.

He is unreliable at the back ad not only is his goalkeeping an issue but his decision making in crucial situations feels amateur and surprisingly poor for a player who is playing at this level.

Onana is one of the several players signed by former manager Erik ten Hag who has failed to make an impact at the club.

Amorim has demanded improvement from his players, particularly Kobbie Mainoo and Joshua Zirkzee.

