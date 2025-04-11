Revealed: Man United set to rival City for hugely ambitious €60m-plus winger transfer

Man United and Man City flags (Photo by Alex Livesey, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly set to launch a hugely ambitious transfer move for Paris Saint-Germain star and Manchester City target Desire Doue.

The highly-regarded young Frenchman is enjoying a superb season for PSG, contributing 12 goals and eight assists in all competitions so far.

Doue has had a tremendous impact in his first season at the Parc des Princes, having previously caught the eye of numerous big clubs when he was with his former side Rennes.

United were among the many big names linked at the time, though in the end it seemed like it came down a choice between PSG or Bayern Munich, with Doue ultimately deciding to head to the French capital.

Desire Doue transfer looks like a saga to watch again this summer

Doue moved to PSG for €50m but his instant success with Luis Enrique’s side now surely means his value must have almost doubled.

The 19-year-old is valued at €60m by Transfermarkt, but in reality he would surely fetch close to €100m.

Perhaps even more likely is that PSG would simply refuse to enter into any negotiations at all, perhaps demanding only absolutely crazy money to let this immense talent leave.

Still, Fichajes report that both Man Utd and Man City are really keen on Doue, with the Red Devils tipped to ‘strongly’ enter the race for his signature.

Doue would be a real statement signing by United if they could pull it off, with Ruben Amorim looking to bring the glory years back to Old Trafford.

It’s hard to imagine the teenager would necessarily be desperate to play for MUFC right now, but they remain a big name in world football, even if they’re not currently anywhere near their best.

City would probably be more tempting for Doue, as he’d get to work under trophy-winning machine Pep Guardiola and play alongside world class players like Erling Haaland.