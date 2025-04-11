“I like him very much” – Man United legend offers surprise transfer advice to Ruben Amorim

Ruben Amorim and Jaap Stam (Photo by Michael Steele, Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

Manchester United legend Jaap Stam has surprisingly urged his old club not to part ways with Rasmus Hojlund in this summer’s transfer window.

The Red Devils have been linked with a host of big-name strikers in recent times after Hojlund’s struggles, while Joshua Zirkzee hasn’t been entirely convincing either.

It seems likely we could see Man Utd move for any one of Victor Osimhen, Viktor Gyokeres or Liam Delap this summer.

Meanwhile, it could be that Hojlund is sold by United, though Stam feels Ruben Amorim should stick with him instead of bringing in anyone new.

The Dutchman, speaking to Free Bets, stated the controversial view that it’s not Hojlund’s fault that he’s struggling for goals at Old Trafford.

Instead, the former United defender called on Hojlund to get more support and better quality from his teammates.

Manchester United urged to stick with Rasmus Hojlund this summer

When asked who he’d sign up front for MUFC this summer, Stam responded: “I’ve got confidence in Hojlund. Let’s stick with him and hope he can do the business rather than bringing in someone else.”

He added: “As a striker, everyone knows you need service, you need opportunities to score. That’s been an issue, even under Ten Hag in a 4-3-3 system. Now, with Amorim’s new system, we’re not seeing enough balls played up to Hojlund to give him chances to score.

“For a number nine, the players around him have to create those opportunities. If they can focus more on that, and if the squad can bring in more quality to support him, I think Hojlund will be successful.”

Hojlund was poor again last night in the 2-2 draw away to Lyon, and United will need him to improve if they are to do better in the home leg and progress in the Europa League.

If the Denmark international can produce the goods between now and the end of the season, then perhaps there’s a chance he can save his United career.

Still, there’s no doubt he’s running out of time, and reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has already cast doubt over his situation by linking him with Serie A clubs.

Posting on X, formerly Twitter, last night, Romano said: “Serie A clubs are monitoring Rasmus Hojlund situation ahead of the summer transfer window. If Manchester United decided to sell Hojlund to bring in a new striker in the summer, Italian clubs would be ready to start concrete contacts.”