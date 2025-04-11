Report: Man United willing to make tempting transfer offer for versatile 22-year-old

Luka Sucic and Ruben Amorim (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly willing to pay significant money for the potential transfer of Real Sociedad midfielder Luka Sucic.

The Red Devils are keen on landing the talented 22-year-old as a key component of Ruben Amorim’s project, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Man Utd could do with making changes in midfield this summer, with Christian Eriksen now ageing and out of favour, while others like Casemiro and Mason Mount haven’t really delivered as expected.

Sucic has shone in La Liga and looks like a player with a big future in the game, having drawn comparisons with his fellow Croatian midfielder, Real Madrid legend Luka Modric.

It remains to be seen if Sucic will quite get to the same heights as Modric, but it makes sense that he’s being linked with bigger clubs.

Real Sociedad expect Luka Sucic could seal transfer away amid Man United interest

Fichajes’ report goes on to explain that Sociedad aren’t exactly confident of keeping hold of Sucic this summer.

United will surely be joined by other top clubs in the race for Sucic’s signature soon enough, so this will surely be an interesting saga to follow in the weeks and months ahead.

The Fichajes report adds that Sociedad are also already exploring the market for possible replacements for the Croatia international.

Sucic isn’t the biggest name, but United will likely be moving towards a different kind of recruitment model now after so many failed purchases in recent years.

MUFC have spent huge amounts on big names who ended up being hugely disappointing, so some slightly smarter recruitment for someone like Sucic might end up being better value for money.