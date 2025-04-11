Man United move ahead of rivals Man City to sign ‘out of this world’ midfielder

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are looking to revitalise their midfield in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils are planning for life without Christian Eriksen and Casemiro, who are both expected to leave the club this summer.

Both the midfielders are well into their 30s and not the same players they were a few years ago.

The Premier League giants want to replace them and sign strong and athletic midfielders who will suit the playing style of manager Ruben Amorim.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, Man United are in pole position to sign Atalanta midfielder Ederson.

The Red Devils are leading their Premier League rivals Manchester City in the race to sign the Brazilian midfielder.

Ederson has two more years left on his contract with the Italian club and he is not interested in extending his deal with Atalanta since he has made up his mind to move away from them and join a club where he could challenge for trophies, possibly in the Premier League.

The 25-year-old Brazilian has delivered consistent performances in Serie A, making him a valuable asset for Atalanta.

Former Italian manager Fabio Capello has praised the Brazilian midfielder, calling him ‘out of this world’.

Ederson wants Premier League move amid Man United interest

The club are open to negotiations if a bid of approximately €60 million is presented.

Man City are currently waiting to finish in the Champions League places in order to make a move for the Serie A midfielder.

Italian giants Juventus have also shown interest in signing Ederson after asking for information about him from Atalanta.

The midfielder has previously expressed curiosity about playing in the Premier League, stating:

“I like Italy; I’ve adapted well, but I’m curious about the Premier League. I’m still growing, so I don’t know if I’ll stay in Italy. I think I still have a lot to prove. If I go somewhere else, I’ll continue to grow there as well.” ​

With both United and City interested in him, a move to England may not be far for the Brazilian international midfielder.

Another position that the Red Devils are interested in strengthening is the goalkeeping position.

