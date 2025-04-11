Man United outcast given hope of future at the club; talks to take place with Amorim

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Marcus Rashford left Manchester United in a loan move to join Aston Villa in the winter transfer window.

The English attacker had disagreements with manager Ruben Amorim and the Portuguese manager allowed him to leave the club to join Unai Emery’s side.

Rashford has impressed on loan at Villa Park but that still does not guarantee him a long term future at the club.

Villa have the option to make the move permanent but it remains to be seen if they want to do that this summer.

Emery’s side will have to pay Man United £40m if they want to permanently sign Rashford.

According to Daily Star, Rashford will have talks with Ruben Amorim if he returns to the club this summer.

The meeting between the two will take place in order to clear their differences and talks about the disagreements they had in the past.

Amorim publicly criticised Rashford last year which resulted in the player expressing a desire to leave the club for a new challenge elsewhere.

Marcus Rashford to stay at Man United?

Rashford, who is a boyhood Man United fan, left the club at the start of the year to play for Aston Villa.

However, if he returns to the club, he would hold talks with the manager and become a part of the club’s pre-season tour of the United States.

Ideally, the Red Devils are looking to offload Rashford to make some money out of the transfer and use that in their transfer business but if nobody comes with an offer for the player before the end of July, Rashford could continue his career at Old Trafford.

Amorim was critical of Rashford’s poor performance in the training and if the player can manage to convince the manager he will work on that, he may have a future at the club.

Along with Rashford, there is uncertainty surrounding the future of striker Rasmus Hojlund.

