Exclusive: Napoli could switch focus to signing Arsenal star over Tottenham man

Napoli are looking to strengthen in defence this summer and could turn to Arsenal’s Jakub Kiwior due to the injury status of Tottenham’s Radu Dragusin.

Sources with a close understanding of the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Napoli are continuing to consider Dragusin as a target despite his complicated fitness situation.

Still, it now seems the Serie A giants will also look at other options, and there is concrete interest in Arsenal defender Kiwior.

The Poland international was initially the subject of approaches from Napoli in January, though the Gunners were not keen on selling at that time.

Kiwior has been a useful squad player for Arsenal, even if he’s never quite managed to establish himself as first choice under Mikel Arteta.

Kiwior shone in his previous spell in Italian football, having impressed at Spezia before earning his move to the Emirates Stadium.

The 25-year-old makes sense as the kind of profile that could appeal to Napoli, but most Arsenal fans will probably be hoping he stays.

With Gabriel Magalhaes currently out injured, Arteta called upon Kiwior to step up in his place, and he put in assured display in the 3-0 win over Real Madrid earlier this week.

Dragusin is another player with a history in Serie A, so Napoli could also do well to move for the Romania international once he’s back to full fitness.

One imagines Tottenham might also be open to selling Dragusin as he’s not quite reached his best level during his time in north London.

Spurs will likely continue to use the likes of Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven ahead of Dragusin unless he really manages to show a remarkable improvement in the near future.