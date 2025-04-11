Forget Onana – this shocking stat shows another Man Utd flop should be first to be sold this summer

Rasmus Hojlund in the pre-match warmup for Man United (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Andre Onana may be the one making the headlines this morning, but there’s arguably another Manchester United flop who’s lucky to be escaping some well-deserved scrutiny.

That player is Rasmus Hojlund, with the young Danish striker proving a major flop during his time at Old Trafford so far, with no sign that he can turn things around for himself.

Onana may have made two bad errors that led to goals for Lyon last night, but Hojlund extended an awful run at the opposite end of the pitch.

The 22-year-old looked like an exciting prospect at former club Atalanta, but he’s been a big disappointment for Man Utd, and has just one goal in his last 27 games…

#mufc should still get past Lyon next week. Their performance level has gradually improved with each game and there are signs of progress. But not in goal or up front. Onana will cop the flak but Hojlund has one goal in 27 games and fluffed his lines again tonight. — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) April 10, 2025

Even if Hojlund is still young and learning the game, this is far from good enough for someone who cost significant money to bring to Old Trafford.

Manchester United surely need a new striker this summer

Hojlund looks like a lost cause for United, and it’s surely time to offload him and replace him in the upcoming summer transfer window.

One imagines there’ll be clubs out there who might be willing to take a punt on the young striker, as we’ve seen others struggle at MUFC before being able to revive their careers elsewhere.

That should give United the opportunity to raise some funds to add to their transfer budget, which could then be spent on a more proven top-class centre-forward.

Joshua Zirkzee is showing some signs of improvement as the season goes on, but Ruben Amorim will surely want more options up front next season.

It will be interesting to see how this all pans out, and it could be intriguing to see how Hojlund’s career goes from here.

We’ve already seen Marcus Rashford and Antony improve a lot since leaving on loan in January, so perhaps Hojlund can enjoy a similar revival.