(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Manchester United have had a troubled season and they could be open to offload some of the players who have flopped at the club this season.

Their position in the Premier League shows how much they have fallen behind the big clubs in the Premier League and to change that, they would have to invest heavily in their squad which looks completely uninspiring at this stage.

The goalkeeper position is a huge cause of concern for Ruben Amorim who is looking to replace Andre Onana after another disappointing season.

The declining career of Christian Eriksen and Casemiro is the reason why they are considering a move for Atalanta midfielder Ederson.

Another player who has failed to make an impact at the club this season is striker Rasmus Hojlund.

He has only managed to score three goals in the Premier League this season and that could become the reason behind his departure from the club.

According to Fichajes, Juventus are closely monitoring the Man United attacker and want to sign him this summer.

Rasmus Hojlund to be sold by Man United?

Since his move to Old Trafford from Atalanta, he has shown inconsistency in front of goal and it appears like he will need a long time to become the finished article.

Whether he has failed to settle in England or it has something to do with the playing style of United remains a mystery.

The Denmark international attacker has received numerous opportunities from the manager he has played under but his form has remained constantly poor.

Juventus feel that the slow pace of the Italian league could help the attacker to regain his form again and they want to provide him that opportunity.

The Red Devils are not interested in selling the attacker and still believe he has can go to the next level.

They are expected to demand €60 million for the 22-year-old striker this summer.

“I like him very much” – Man United legend offers surprise transfer advice to Ruben Amorim