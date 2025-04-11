“What really changed” – Romano explains the reason behind Salah staying at Liverpool

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah has signed a new two-year contract at the club to prolong his successful stay at Anfield.

Months of speculation has now ended with Salah staying at Liverpool till 2027.

His future is now resolved and the Premier League leaders are now focusing on doing the same with captain Virgil Van Dijk.

Just like Salah, the Dutchman is set to become a free agent at the end of the season but the club and the player are confident of reaching agreement over a new deal.

Another Liverpool player who is becoming a free agent is right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Unlike Salah and Van Dijk, he is expected to leave the club with Real Madrid looking like his next destination.

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that Liverpool manager Arne Slot is the reason behind Salah deciding to stay at the club and signing a new deal.

He said in The Daily Briefing:

“Mo Salah sent a clear indication to the club he really wanted to stay at Liverpool.

“But few months ago, considering October, November, December, there was strong interest from Saudi, concrete interest from Saudi.

“They were prepared to offer big money to Mo Salah. I’m told not the same package of money offered to Vinicius Junior but in that region so really big amount of money but Mo Salah loves Liverpool Mo Salah feels he can still make the difference in the Premier League.

“Mo Salah is very happy with Arne Slot as a coach and with Liverpool project for long term. These were two crucial factors. Okay the money always important in football in general, not just for the player, but what really changed the story is the coach Arne Slot.”

Arne Slot has turned around the fortunes of Liverpool

In his first season in charge at the club, Slot has become a legend for the fans by most likely guiding them to the Premier League title which is within touching distance and becoming the main reason behind Salah stay at the club.

Appointing the Dutch manager has proved to be a fantastic decision by the Reds.

They are now hoping to target more players in the transfer window as they look to strengthen their squad.

Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella is on the radar of the Merseyside club ahead of the summer transfer window.

