"Agreement done" – Fabrizio Romano promises another exciting Liverpool deal "very soon"

Liverpool FC
Posted by
Arne Slot and Fabrizio Romano
Arne Slot and Fabrizio Romano (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

An agreement is reportedly done for Virgil van Dijk to sign a new Liverpool contract as well as Mohamed Salah.

Salah’s new Liverpool deal was officially announced this morning, and it seems further good news could be just around the corner for Reds fans.

Salah had been about to come to the end of his previous contract with Liverpool, and Van Dijk is in the same situation.

However, like Salah, it looks like the Netherlands international has already agreed everything to sign a new deal in order to remain at Anfield, according to Fabrizio Romano.

See below for details in Romano’s post on X…

Even if it hasn’t been announced yet, Romano insists Van Dijk’s new LFC deal will be official soon, with everything pretty much all done.

Van Dijk is another crucial member of Arne Slot’s side, so this would be welcome news for the club’s fans, especially after the blow of the likely departure of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Virgil van Dijk in action for Liverpool against Fulham
Virgil van Dijk in action for Liverpool against Fulham (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Two out of three for Liverpool…?

Salah and Van Dijk may be staying, but everything points towards Alexander-Arnold deciding against signing a new contract.

The England international is also about to become a free agent as his contract expires this summer, but BBC Sport and others suggest that things are looking very advanced for him to join Real Madrid.

Liverpool fans will be disappointed to lose a homegrown player like Alexander-Arnold while he’s in the peak of his career, but perhaps keeping two out of their three contract rebels isn’t too bad.

It’s undoubtedly going to be hard to replace Alexander-Arnold, but it would also have cost the club an absolute fortune to find someone as good as Salah.

Van Dijk, meanwhile, is the Liverpool captain and an experienced winner in this squad, so it would have been tricky to find someone to follow in his footsteps.

