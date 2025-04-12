Arsenal eyeing summer move for second Newcastle star amid Alexander Isak interest

Mikel Arteta alongside Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak (Photo by Arsenal FC via Getty Images, Getty Images)

Left wing is one of the areas that Arsenal are aiming to address this summer, and several big names are said to be on their shortlist – with one of those reported to be one of the best in the position in the Premier League.

It’s projected to be a busy summer for Arsenal, who look set to fall short in their Premier League title ambitions for the third season in a row. And head coach Mikel Arteta wants it to be fourth time lucky as he has asked for significant additions to be made, and the belief is that a new defensive midfielder, left winger and striker are the main desires.

For the left wing position, Nico Williams is believed to be Arsenal’s leading target, but he is not the only player that is being considered by new sporting director Andrea Berta.

Anthony Gordon is a summer transfer target for Arsenal

As reported by David Ornstein in The Athletic, Arsenal have Anthony Gordon as one of their targets to improve the left wing position in their squad this summer.

“A wide attacker has been on the agenda for some time and I do hear left-winger is a position they are considering this summer. We all know Nico Williams is a player Mikel Arteta admires, but that doesn’t mean it will happen.

“There will be many names in the frame; for example, Arsenal are one of multiple top clubs who like Anthony Gordon. But, again, it doesn’t mean much unless something develops and we have no indications of that yet.”

Gordon has had a relatively quiet season compared to last, although he still has nine goals and six assists across all competitions – with six goals and five assists coming in the Premier League. He would certainly be an upgrade on what Arsenal already have, although like with Alexander Isak, it is unlikely that Newcastle will be willing to sell, especially as the England international only signed a new contract earlier in the campaign.