Xavi Simons of RB Leipzig celebrates scoring his team's third goal. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

RB Leipzig attacker Xavi Simons has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

Premier League clubs Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea are keeping tabs on the 21-year-old attacker, and they sent scouts to watch him in action on Friday against Wolfsburg, as per TBR Football.

Simons managed to score a brace for his side, and the Premier League scouts will have been happy with what they have seen. He helped out creatively with four key passes as well. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool, Arsenal or Chelsea come forward with an offer to the player at the end of the season.

The 21-year-old has 10 goals and six assists to his name this season and he could prove to be an exciting addition to the Liverpool attack. They need to add more quality and depth to the side, especially with the way Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota have performed. Simons could prove to be an upgrade on both players, and he is versatile enough to operate anywhere across the front three.

Arsenal and Chelsea keen on Xavi Simons

As far as Arsenal are concerned, they need more quality at their disposal so that they can rotate players like Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli more often. Simons has the quality to improve them going forward.

Finally, Chelsea have been overly reliant on Nicolas Jackson and Cole Palmer for goals. They need more options at their disposal, and the Bundesliga attacker could prove to be the ideal acquisition.

It will be interesting to see if RB Leipzig are willing to sell the player in the summer. He is unlikely to be a cheap acquisition. He has a long-term contract with the German club, and they could demand a premium for him.

The 21-year-old is a phenomenal talent, and whoever ends up signing him could have a future star on their hands.