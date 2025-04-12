Players of Arsenal gather for a team huddle. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Arsenal have been held to a 1-1 draw against Brentford in the Premier League, and Gabriel Martinelli put on a disappointing performance for his side.

The will be a massive boost for Liverpool, who are looking to win the league title in the coming weeks. The Gunners will be thoroughly disappointed with their performance against Brentford, and they will feel that they should have won the game. On paper, they are undoubtedly the better team, but they were let down by a subpar attacking unit.

Yoane Wissa cancelled out Thomas Partey’s goal as Brentford salvaged a draw away from home.

Arsenal have looked toothless in the attack this season, and their decision not to sign a quality forward in January seems to have cost them the league title. While Bukayo Saka is sidelined with an injury, Gabriel Martinelli has failed to step up in his absence.

Gabriel Martinelli has failed to deliver

The £180k-a-week Brazilian is highly rated at Arsenal, and he is expected to develop into a top-class player for the club. However, he has not been able to score goals consistently.

The 23-year-old has just seven goals in 41 appearances for Arsenal this season, and those numbers are simply not good enough for a player hoping to start for a big club like Arsenal. The Brazilian produced zero successful dribbles against Brentford and lost the ball 12 times.

The Gunners will be hoping to win the league title and the Champions League, and they need to bring in an upgrade if they are serious about winning major trophies. There is no doubt that Martinelli is a prodigious talent, and he might develop into an important player in future.

However, Arsenal simply cannot rely on him to be a key performer right now. It remains to be seen whether they can bring in more quality and experience in the attacking unit at the end of the season.