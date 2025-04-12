“I’m expecting…” – Arsenal legend names three stars who could be rested vs Brentford

Bukayo Saka and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Arsenal legend Paul Merson expects that Mikel Arteta could rest some big names for today’s Premier League game against Brentford.

The Gunners are 3-0 up against Real Madrid after their first leg win at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday, but they’ll probably feel the tie isn’t over yet as they prepare for the second leg at the Bernabeu.

Without much to play for in the Premier League, Merson has suggested Arteta’s focus will just be on the Champions League.

This could mean we see key players rested for today’s game, with Merson naming Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard as three who might be saved for Madrid.

Arsenal to rest players and focus on the Champions League?

Arsenal won’t want to risk any injuries ahead of their trip to Spain, so Merson is surely right that this could be a good time to rotate the squad a little.

Writing in his column for Sportskeeda, the ex-Gunner said: “I don’t think the Arsenal vs Real Madrid tie is over yet.

“I don’t think Mikel Arteta believes his team are through to the semi-finals of the Champions League despite the 3-0 win. So I’m expecting him to rest a few players against Brentford.

“Arsenal are 10 points clear of Manchester City in sixth-place, so they are in the driving seat for Champions League qualification next season.

“They have no chance of winning the league title anymore so they will focus on the Champions League.

“I wouldn’t start Bukayo Saka in this game. He was excellent during midweek and Arsenal will need him fresh for the second leg.

“The same applies to Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard, so I’m expecting a few changes with Raheem Sterling potentially involved from the start.”

Arsenal have never won the Champions League, but this could be a real opportunity for them this season.

The north London giants don’t really have anything else to play for as they’re fairly certain to finish 2nd in the Premier League, and they’ve built up a good aggregate lead over Real Madrid.

With Arsenal now so close to the semi-finals, they’ll surely feel it’s worth putting everything into finally winning Europe’s biggest club competition for the first time.