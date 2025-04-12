Report: Aston Villa could sanction £100m deal to get around PSR issues

Aston Villa could sell their Women's team (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Aston Villa could reportedly be ready to sell their Women’s team for £100m in order to get around potential PSR issues.

Villa have previously found themselves under pressure to sell players, with both Douglas Luiz and Omari Kellyman leaving Villa Park last summer.

In the end, Villa managed to keep themselves on the right side of the Premier League’s Financial Fair Play rules, but more action could be required.

And according to a surprise report from Football Insider, it seems AVFC would be prepared to make the big decision to cash in on their Women’s team for £100m.

Chelsea have also previously done this, but it remains to be seen how this would go down with the club’s fans.

Aston Villa Women celebrate scoring against Liverpool
Aston Villa Women celebrate scoring against Liverpool (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Aston Villa Women reportedly up for sale

At a time when Women’s football has come so far and gained so much popularity, it seems like a controversial call from Villa to be using their Women’s team in this way.

It will be interesting to see if this definitely goes through, but there have previously been similar reports suggesting they were exploring this as an option.

Still, it’s surely better for Villa to control their spending and keep within PSR rules by having a sustainable recruitment model.

Villa have come a long way under manager Unai Emery and sporting director Monchi, so perhaps soon they’ll be in a position where they can avoid drastic measures like this.

